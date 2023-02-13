TILTON — William "Bill” Sturtevant, 75, of Tilton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at Concord Hospital in Laconia on January 28.
Bill was born June 11, 1947, the son of Frederick Sturtevant and Bessie Morse. He grew up in Grafton, with his six siblings. Bill worked many odd jobs throughout the years. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his brother Frank. Bill could always be found with his spouse Janet Sleeper at local fairs, community events, and church dinners, and was a faithful customer of the Tilton House of Pizza. Chances are if you drove through Tilton, you'd see Bill outside walking around town or tending to the flower garden outside his apartment building.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Bessie; his brothers, Jimmy, Frederick Jr., Frank and Rollie; and sister, Rowena.
Bill is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Janet Sleeper; his sister, Rosalie Dicey of Laconia; stepdaughters, Cherri Bradley of Enfield, April Baxter of Hamilton, Ohio, and Amy Hall of Canaan. Bill also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and most of all his friends. Bill is also survived by the children of his stepdaughters, whom he played the grandfather role for most of their lives.
A Celebration of Life will be planned by his family for the spring of 2023. He will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton.
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”
