TILTON — William "Bill” Sturtevant, 75, of Tilton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at Concord Hospital in Laconia on January 28.

Bill was born June 11, 1947, the son of Frederick Sturtevant and Bessie Morse. He grew up in Grafton, with his six siblings. Bill worked many odd jobs throughout the years. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his brother Frank. Bill could always be found with his spouse Janet Sleeper at local fairs, community events, and church dinners, and was a faithful customer of the Tilton House of Pizza. Chances are if you drove through Tilton, you'd see Bill outside walking around town or tending to the flower garden outside his apartment building.

