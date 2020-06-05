GILFORD — William L. Tisdale of Gilford NH, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
William was born in Denver, Colorado on January 18, 1937, but was raised in the town of Braintree, Massachusetts, where he lived with his parents, Lincoln and Clarissa (Brady) Tisdale and two sisters, Judy Moulton and Janet Armitage. In his adult life, William resided in Rockland, Massachusetts; Dedham, Massachusetts; and Laconia, NH.
William worked as an Industrial Engineer for his entire career. He spent the majority of his leisure hours fishing, collecting and creating with gems, and leading the life of a wandering photographer.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tisdale, of Gilford; and four of their five children: Valerie Sandborg and husband Martin, of Westwood, Massachusetts, Amy Sanel and husband Nathan, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Robert Tisdale and wife Johanna, of Barrington, Rhode Island and James Tisdale and wife Bonnie, of Bristol, NH. Along with his children, William was a beloved grandfather to a great number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an unforgettable uncle to many nieces and nephews. William and Sandy’s fifth child, also William, passed 24 years ago; the two will be reunited in death.
Services for William will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Gilford, NH at a later date this summer 2020.
Rest in Peace, Dad, and know that you are missed and loved.
For those who wish the family suggest that memorial donations may be made to NH Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
