William L. Fleming, 86

William L. Fleming, 86 

ROTONDA, Florida — It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of William Lawrence Fleming from Rotonda, Florida, and formerly Gilford, New Hampshire, on Nov. 29, 2022, after a short illness. He was 86 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mardelle Louise Fleming; his three children, Eric Fleming and Patricia Mullaney of Lempster, New Hampshire, Todd and Lynne Fleming of Concord, New Hampshire, and Michelle and Jeff Hare of Windham, New Hampshire; and his six grandchildren, Chloe Elder, Brandon Fleming, Alex Fleming, Spencer Fleming, Amanda Hare and Connor Hare.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.