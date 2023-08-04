William L. Fleming, 86 

ROTONDA, Florida — It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of William Lawrence Fleming from Rotonda, Florida, and formerly Gilford, New Hampshire, on Nov. 29, 2022, after a short illness. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mardelle Louise Fleming; his three children, Eric Fleming and Patricia Mullaney of Lempster, New Hampshire, Todd and Lynne Fleming of Concord, New Hampshire, and Michelle and Jeff Hare of Windham, New Hampshire; and his six grandchildren, Chloe Elder, Brandon Fleming, Alex Fleming, Spencer Fleming, Amanda Hare and Connor Hare.
Bill, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of science in pharmacy in 1959. He worked almost his entire career for Osco Drug. He began in the Midwest and moving 10 times in 10 years, covering Waukegan and Dixon, Illinois, South Bend, Vincennes and Layfette Indiana, working his way up to become a general manager in Gilford. He maintained his pharmacy license and kept his skills in the pharmacy up-to-date by working holidays in the pharmacy. When retirement was growing closer, he returned to the pharmacy and finished his career back on the bench.
Bill enjoyed playing golf, reading, traveling, and cruising later in his life. He organized a weekly men’s senior golf league in Rotonda and enjoyed spending time with the men and women from the country club and around Rotonda. He spent many years with the Elks organization reaching the rank of Exalted Ruler and Toast Master. When he was younger, he loved to ski and spent many years skiing in Italy and Austria, and led an Alpine tour in the Alps. One of his greatest joys was to be chosen to be a distance judge at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics.
His Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m. on April 29, at Rotonda Hills Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda. A private family burial service will be held on Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, 110 Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Bill’s name to the Rotonda Men’s Golf Association Scholarship Fund, 62 Bunker Court, Rotonda, FL 33947. This benefits Lemon Bay High School seniors to pursue a college education.
