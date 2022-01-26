William 'Kip' R. Kipreotis, 67

WEST FRANKLIN — William "Kip" Robert Kipreotis, 67, of West Franklin passed away after a brief illness on December 28, 2021. Kip was born in Franklin, NH on September 9, 1954, to the late William and Jean Kipreotis (Simoneau). Kip was a graduate of Laconia High School. His passions were playing guitar, singing in a band, motorcycles and Corvettes.
He worked at NHBB for 37 years. He loved his family very much especially his granddaughters who meant everything to him. William "Kip" was predeceased by his parents, William Kipreotis and Jean Booska (Simoneau); his sister, Helen Royce (Kipreotis); and his beloved wife, Cheryl Kipreotis (Dame) of 27 years. He is survived by his son, Joshua Clark and his wife Laura; his daughter, Emily Clark; his granddaughters, Taylar Cotnoir and Ameila Clark; his brother, Michael Conway and his wife Mary and their son and Charles Conway; his sister, Georgia Golionis and her sons, Scott Kipreotis and Athen Golionis; as well as extended family and friends; and his beloved pets, Katie, Fuzzbutt and Cecee.
Donations can be made, in Kips memory, to any local pet recovery center.
Future celebration of life service to be held at Faith Alive Christian Fellowship followed by a burial in the late spring early summer, TBD.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
