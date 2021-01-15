On Saturday, January 2, 2021, William A. Fillion Sr., father of four children, passed away at the age of 57 after years of battling illnesses and hospitalizations.
Bill was born on April 30, 1963, in Gilmanton, NH, to William and Constance Fillion. He received his degree in Physical Education from Plymouth State University in 1987. Bill had a passion for spending time with his children, Caitlin, William Jr., Brid and Sarah.
With his great love for sports he enjoyed coaching his children and always being on the sidelines to support them. He also loved cheering on all New England sports as well, especially the Patriots. He will be remembered for his friendly and loving personality and his jolly spirit by all.
Bill is survived by his four children, Caitlin, William Jr., Brid and Sarah.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia, NH, at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30, 2021.
