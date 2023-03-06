William "Bill" E. Harris passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 4, at his residence. He was 69 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

Bill is survived and missed by his loving wife Joanne (Emerick) of 48 years and his children, Will Harris and his wife Sarah of Homer Glen, Illinois, and Amy Torello and her husband Keith of Guilford, Connecticut. He is forever cherished and remembered by his six grandchildren Ella, Murphy and Finbar Harris and Isabel, Samantha and Margaret Torello.

