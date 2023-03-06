William "Bill" E. Harris passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 4, at his residence. He was 69 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.
Bill is survived and missed by his loving wife Joanne (Emerick) of 48 years and his children, Will Harris and his wife Sarah of Homer Glen, Illinois, and Amy Torello and her husband Keith of Guilford, Connecticut. He is forever cherished and remembered by his six grandchildren Ella, Murphy and Finbar Harris and Isabel, Samantha and Margaret Torello.
His memory lives on with his siblings Richard and his wife Betsey, Jack and his wife Sharon, Russell and his wife Tina and Kathy True and her husband Tom, as well as his sister-in-law Mary Beth Harris. He will be remembered fondly by his sister-in-law Ginny West, and his brother-in-law David and his wife Emily, and his brother-in-law Douglas Emerick and his wife Pamela and their families. Bill was adored by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Jack and Geraldine McSwiggin and all of the McSwiggin family. Bill will also be remembered in a special way by the Murphy and Torello families.
Bill was predeceased by his father H. Russell Harris, his mother Patricia (Boyle) Harris, his twin brother Robert Harris, his in-laws Alan and Nancy Emerick and his sister-in-law Nancy Emerick Patton. He will also be welcomed into heaven by his beloved aunt and uncle Dorothy and Frederick McSwiggin and his uncle Hank Harris.
Bill was born on Nov. 5, 1953, in Nashua, and grew up in Bristol and Holderness. Bill thought that New Hampshire was the most wonderful place to live in the world. He also loved his summer cottage in Lamoine, Maine, and was looking forward to retiring there near his siblings. In 1972, Bill graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from Husson University in Bangor, Maine. That same year, Bill met the love of his life Joanne Emerick at Husson. They were engaged by the edge of Jordan Pond in Acadia National Park where they would return each summer with their children and eventually their grandchildren. Billy and Joey were inseparable during their beautiful marriage. They made their home in New Hampton for the past 46 years. They especially loved working together each day at Harris Family Furniture.
Bill was passionate about his career in furniture. He loved his family business that was started in 1965 by his father and uncle in Bristol. He treasured working with his siblings, son and daughter and his wife Joanne throughout this career. Over the years the stores grew to four locations in Plymouth, Laconia, Chichester and North Conway. Bill will be remembered by his many employees and wonderful customers.
Bill was a member of the board of directors at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for 16 years. He was also the finance director at St. Matthew’s Church for many years. He enjoyed providing the furniture and outdoor seating each October for attendees of Making Strides of New Hampshire during their annual breast cancer fundraiser. Bill and Harris Family Furniture also were supporters of the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Bill was an amazing skier and enjoyed skiing at Gunstock Mountain each winter. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to ski. He was happy to take a walk in the woods at his house in New Hampton and loved hiking in the White Mountains and Acadia National Park. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Squam Lake. Bill also loved to play golf. He enjoyed going out to breakfast and playing virtual golf at Funspot with his buddies for many years on his day off. Most recently, he loved playing golf with his son-in-law Keith Torello on his first trip to Bermuda.
Bill took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren. He took great pleasure in spending time with them and celebrating their milestones and achievements. This past winter, he was overjoyed to see Samantha perform in the Nutcracker in West Hartford, Connecticut. Bill was excited to see Ella play softball for UMass Lowell this spring. He was looking forward to visiting Connecticut for Margaret’s First Communion and Isabel’s Confirmation in May. He was also very excited to visit Illinois to see Murphy graduate from Providence Catholic High School. Bill also hoped for many more golf adventures with Finbar. His life was cut too short, and his family will never forget him.
Calling hours will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Thursday, March 9, 3-6 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Trinity Parish St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 11 School St., Plymouth on Friday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Cole, pastor of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, and Rev. Mark Dollard, pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, will be the celebrants. Spring burial will be held in the Harris Family lot, Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Holderness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to The New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109, or nhfoodbank.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Harris family. To leave a condolence, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
