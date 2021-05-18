FISHERVILLE, Ky. - On Saturday, November 30, 2019, William D. Nick, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 55.
William was born on April 3, 1964 in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Daniel Nick and Carole (Chip) Blaisdell. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1982. William spent 30+ years working in the concrete field.
On September 15, 2001, he married his wife Deborah Nick in Sanbornton, New Hampshire. William was a resident of Fisherville, Kentucky, at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his stepfather, Willie Blaisdell; sister, Jan Nick; wife, Deborah Nick; daughter, Sarah Haynes; and his three granddaughters, Zoe, Juniper and Ofelia.
William was known for his quick wit, work ethic, and fierce love for his family and friends. To say he will be missed by all would be the greatest understatement to date.
A small celebration of life is being held in his honor on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laconia Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane in Gilford, NH.
