William C. Nunamacher, 92

William C. Nunamacher died on March 5, 2022 of natural causes. He was 92-years-old.
He was born in Newark, NJ, on November 15, 1929 to a Georgianna Van Vliet and Clyde Nunamacher. Mr. Nunamacher taught math and science at Caldwell High School and Cedar Grove Memorial High School in New Jersey for a total of 41 years. He served in the New Jersey National Guard and retired from teaching in 1993 when he moved up to Meredith to live on Spindle Point Road on Lake Winnipesaukee. He then moved in 2003 to White Oaks Road in Laconia.
He married Nancy J. Gilliand of Madison, NJ, in May of 1953.They were married for 68 wonderful years.
He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America in New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as a member of Meredith Kiwanis Club, Pemigewasset Choral Group and the Belknap Mill where he played Mr. Morin. He was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Caldwell, NJ, where he sang as a tenor in the choir. He was involved with the Montclair Operetta Club in Montclair, NJ, where he sang and acted on stage. When he moved to Meredith, he became a member of the First Congregational Church of Meredith, where he sang in the choir, was a trustee, a moderator and on the church council. He loved the outdoors for skiing, camping, golf and traveling all over the USA.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; five children; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Nunamacher of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church of Meredith when the weather gets warmer.
