Wendell J. Watkins, 72

NORFOLK, Va. — Wendell James Watkins, 72, of Norfolk, VA, died unexpectedly August 30, 2021 at home. He was born June 5, 1949 in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Charles and Florance (Surowiec) Watkins.
Wendell was a Navy Veteran and retired from NNSY. He enjoyed woodworking, crocheting and dancing. He was the life of the party and lived life to the fullest, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a stand up man.
He is predeceased by his parents along with his younger brother Gary.
He is survived by his daughter, Heidi of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Wayne from Laconia; niece, Angela Paul from Tilton; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
He touched so many hearts and will be missed by friends and family.
Wendell will be remembered on Sunday, September 12, at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Visitation will be at 12 p.m. with a service to follow starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, service donations can be made at the funeral home directly. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.