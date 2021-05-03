NORTHFIELD —Virginia Farnsworth Allison (known as Ginna and Nana to most) of Northfield passed from this world to the next on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the age of 88. She passed in the home of her fifth daughter, Kimberly Cullen, surrounded by the love and care of her family.
Born July 13, 1932 in Bryn Mawr, PA, the daughter of Vincent and Dorothy (Ordway) Farnsworth, Ginna was raised in the impeccable environment of love, grace, manners, and hospitality.
From this foundation Ginna and her first late husband James L. Stedfast brought six beautiful, ambitious and gracious daughters (known as the Stedfast girls) into the world. Family members include Sandra Marshall of Tilton, Julie Johnson and husband Todd of Longmeadow, MA, Cary Chapin and husband Charles of Franklin, Jami Girard and husband Gregory of Bedford, Kimberly Cullen and husband Douglas of Northfield, and Amie Haskell and recently passed husband Thomas of Northfield; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Allison, her parents, and a brother, Peter V. Farnsworth.
Ginna loved hosting her family for small to large gatherings, welcoming the growth of her family with new loved ones at all times through marriage, friendship, or community. She always could see the abundance and love and possibility before you and never held a moment of scarcity — and she filled the room with an energy everyone could feel. Ginna held your attention as if you were the only person in the room and was genuinely interested in what you were saying.
She deeply loved her husband Billy, the color blue, zinnias, 5:00 cocktail hour, Conomo Point in Essex MA, the New England and Florida beaches, and entertaining. Most undoubtedly, Ginna’s intense love of her daughters and grandchildren was indescribable and carried with intensity into the extended love of the sons-in-law, and grand sons-in-law and grand daughters-in-law that were brought into her life. She lived and taught the epitome of unconditional love, acceptance, compassion and kindness. She never missed a beat on what each family and individual had going on and she would often spread the word to keep everyone up to date so that all the Stedfast girls were in the loop.
Ginna spent years working for Herman, Gordon, and Berkowitz, OB-GYN Practice as the Surgical Secretary while living in Framingham MA, and in her later years she was a longtime volunteer at Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary and Gift Shop and the Franklin TRIPP Center.
Walk-through visiting hours will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4-7:00 at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. Masks and social distancing are required.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Winchester, MA. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester.
The family would like to thank Golden Crest and Franklin VNA and Hospice for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Spaulding Academy and Family Services, 72 Spaulding Rd, Northfield, NH 03276 a place that was dear to Mrs. Allison’s heart.
