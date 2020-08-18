Virginia Atwood Crory, born July 2, 1925 passed away at her home, Whip Poor Will Farm, with grace, on August 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. (Helen Parker) Eldridge Atwood and resided in Woburn, Ma.
“Ginny” attended Kendall Hall in Peterborough, NH, the University of New Hampshire, and then The Peter Bent Brigham Nursing School in Boston, MA. She married Fred J. Crory Jr. in 1948 and enjoyed a 61-year marriage. They treasured a 23-year retirement in St. Augustine, FL. He passed in 2009.
Her talents included playing the piano, crewel stitching, reading, reverse glass painting, making cut and pierced lamp shades, gardening, sewing, golfing, and bread making, swimming in Squam Lake, NH, and many others.
Virginia served as a Sunday School teacher, a Deaconess at The First Congregational Church of Stratford, CT, and at the Community Church of Sandwich, as a participant of the Ladies Aid Committee. She was close to the Lord, a true “saint on earth.” Also, she belonged to P.E.O., International Sisterhood of Philanthropy, Sandwich Historical Society, for years of participation. She lived the fullest life imaginable.
Survivors include three sons, James Atwood Crory of Westbrook, ME, Fred Crory III of Sandwich, NH and David Parker Crory and wife, Cindy, who cared for Ginny at Whip Poor Will Farm; daughter, Lynne Pert and husband Ted, of Stratford, CT; three cherished grandsons, David Pert, wife, Jessie of Auburn, ME; Joshua Pert, wife, Toni of Philadelphia, PA; Ted Pert II, wife, Heather of Milford CT, two beloved great-grandchildren, Maggie and Samuel Pert (Auburn, ME); and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Church of Sandwich, NH, officiated by Pastor Deborah Hoffman.
Memorial donations can be made to Community Church of Sandwich, P.O. Box 267, Center Sandwich, NH 03227.
The family extends special thanks to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, especially Brittany Waldrip.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.