BRIDGEWATER, NH — Vincent P. Migliore 69, of Whittemore Point Road So., died Sunday May 24, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of Louis and Stella (Olivolo) Migliore. He was a graduate of Melrose High School and graduated from URI with a BS in Communications. He went on to work as a computer sales representative for Sperry Univac, Tamdem and then Digital Computers. After retirement, he and his wife Louise opened a Budget Blinds franchise in Bristol, NH.
He enjoyed doing work around his home and contributing to the community as a representative for the Newfound Area School District. He then followed that position winning a seat at the NH House of Representatives for Grafton County.
He is survived by his wife, Louise (Lamarre) Migliore; daughters, Bryn Migliore and Kristen Migliore; his grandchildren, Gaia, Amadeo and Artemisia; and his sister Patricia Evangelista; brother-in-law Deni Evangelista; and nephew David Evangelista.
Services — At this time there will not be any services. A gathering will be held at a later date as health concerns allow. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol
