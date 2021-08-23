LACONIA — Travis Raye Oak, 39, of River Street, passed away at his home, on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Travis was born on February 6, 1982 in Houston, TX, the son of Richard Oak Sr., and Margery (Clarkson) MacKinnon.
Travis was known for his big smile and loved fishing, exploring the White Mountain National Forest, and harness racing. He was an experienced chef and enjoyed preparing meals for friends and family.
Travis is survived by his sisters, Natalee "Christy" (Miller) Jones of Houston, TX, and July Albright of Laconia, NH; brothers, Jeffery Albright of South Portland, ME, Richard Oak Jr. of Arkoma, OK, Michael Oak of Berryville, VA, David Oak of Colorado Springs, CO, and Erin MacKinnon of Manchester, NH; and grandparents, Ivan and Marilyn Oak of Hondo, Texas. In addition to his parents, Travis is predeceased by brother Rellim James (Jimmy) Miller III.
Travis was affected by addiction and mental illness most of his life. He would have appreciated donations made to Isaiah 61 Café in Laconia, a 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated to providing meals, hot showers, laundry facilities, and other services to those less fortunate, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, NH, 03246 www.isaiah61cafe.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
