Timothy E. Beede, 74

MEREDITH — Timothy Earle Beede, 74, of Meredith, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Forestview Manor on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Born in Laconia on September 8, 1947, he was the son of Selden E. and Ida Evelyn (Brown) Beede. Timothy and his parents grew up living in a variety of locations including Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, as well as Great Inagua, Bahamas before coming back home to New Hampshire, where he graduated from Inter-Lakes High School. He enlisted in the Navy as a Fireman Apprentice, however, was honorably discharged due to a medical condition in 1968. Timothy later met and married his wife Lorraine Francis Beede on November 24, 1973.
Timothy was employed for many years at Annalee Dolls as an electrician and plumber, and passionately reconditioned cars and traded stocks in his spare time at home. Timothy enjoyed his time outdoors doing projects with his tractor and loved deep sea fishing with his wife Lorraine.
Timothy was an only child and was pre-deceased by his parents, Selden and Ida Evelyn Beede, of Winter Haven, Florida; and wife, Lorraine Francis Beede of Meredith. He is survived by daughter, Audra Harris and son-in-law, Daniel Harris; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Sara, and Addison Harris, all of Center Harbor; and daughter, Shallan Keenan and grandchildren, Austin and Lianna Keenan of Meredith.
Funeral arrangements will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Holland Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Beede family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.