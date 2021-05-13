SANBORNTON — Thomas "Tom" B. Salatiello, 75, a resident of Sanbornton since 1978, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, even though he wanted to go to work, after a long hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer and other medical issues. He was born on December 6, 1945 in Worcester, MA, the son of Benjamin Frank and Christine D. (Graziano) Salatiello.
Tom grew up in Worcester and graduated from North High School, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Francis College, now The University of New England in Biddeford, ME, and furthered his education at West Virginia University where he earned his master's degree in Social Work. His degree allowed him to follow his passion of helping others and become a Program Planning and Review Specialist for the NH Department of Health and Human Services, where he remained for almost 50 years. He retired from there on March 1, 2021 due to his illness.
Shortly after moving to Sanbornton in 1978, Tom began his lifelong dedication to politics and public service. He held a long list of positions in his hometown, beginning as a member of the Board of Selectman which he served on for over 10 years. He served 5 terms as a New Hampshire State Representative, was elected as a member of the Winnisquam Regional School District School Board, a Sanbornton Library Trustee and many other positions. Tom was recognized for everything he has done over the years for the Town of Sanbornton and surrounding communities with the dedication of the 2017 Town Report. He and his family were a major sponsor of the Tilton Island Concerts and would often sponsor speakers at the Sanbornton Library.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Christine A. Locke who died in 2012.
His family includes his wife of 49 years, Linda L. (Carlson) Salatiello of Sanbornton; his daughter, Erika Salatiello of Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles, CA; and his son, Christopher and his wife Kristina Salatiello of Seoul, South Korea. He is also survived by a nephew and two nieces and was especially close to Patricia Berard of Leicester, MA and her sons, Tyler Sloan and Baylen Harper.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the family lot in the Sanbornton Town Cemetery on Tower Hill Road. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Tom's life work was recently recognized by both the State of NH and Maine by having their flags being flown at their statehouses in his honor on May 4 and April 21, 2021 respectively.
Memorial contributions in Tom's name, may be made to Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235 or to the Sanbornton Public Library, P.O. Box 88, Sanbornton, NH 03269.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
