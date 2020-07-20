NORTHFIELD — Therese (Terry) L Bachler, 95, formerly of Northfield, died on July 17,2020, of natural causes at The Golden Crest in Franklin. Born at home in Lawrence, MA on December 10, 1924, the daughter of William and Alice Jacques. She was raised in Lawrence and resided in Salem prior to moving to Northfield in 1987.
Formerly employed at the Anchorage, Sisters of Holy Cross, Ferry Bed & Breakfast and member of the Golden Girls Cleaning Service.
Terry was an active member of St. Gabriel Parish. She started and ran the auction for 20 years at St. Mary’s Church.
She was married to Adelard "Al" Bachler for 62 years. Predeceased by sister Doris Jacques and granddaughter Amy Beckford. Family members include children, Bob & Terry Bachler, Barbara & Wayne Lowe, Donald Bachler and Elaine & Mike Murphy; grandchildren, Michael & Liz Bachler, Bill & Catrina Bachler, Liz & Jason Graves, Tom and Becky Bachler, Kerry Laramee, Kim Robinson, Amy Meeks, Brendan & Jess Murphy, Ryan & Candace Murphy and Shannon & Walter Hall; along with 24 great-grandchildren.
The family wants to thank Golden Crest for their kind and compassionate care.
Walk-through visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required for visiting hours and the funeral service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28th at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin, NH with burial following at NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Donations: Golden Crest Activities Fund, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
