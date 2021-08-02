NEW HAMPTON — Teresa Ann (Schofield) Steele, 65, died unexpectedly in her home on July 30, 2021. She was born in Plymouth on July 19, 1956. She was the daughter of Lucian Edward and Ethel Dell (Kelley) Schofield.
Teresa was raised and schooled in New Hampton and attended the New Hampton Community School, Newfound Memorial High School and went on to Hesser College. Teresa married Lyndell Steele on June 3, 1978.
Teresa was a member of the Ashland Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer. She was a member of the Ellacoya Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star. She had also been a member of the Ashland Rebekah Lodge, the Squam Lakes Grange and 4H. She enjoyed her life on the farm, tending to her chickens, selling eggs to her many wonderful egg customers and taking rides with her husband Dell and their dog Harley.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Donald Schofield.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lyndell Steele of New Hampton; her brothers, Lucian Schofield Jr. and his wife Kathy of New Hampton and Maurice Schofield and his wife Pamela also of New Hampton; her Aunt, Barbara Hazelton and her husband David of New Hampton; her Uncle, Melvin Torsey and his wife Brenda of New Hampton; and her Aunt Nettie of Maine; her cousins and many nieces and nephews.
She was so loved and will be greatly missed by so many.
A funeral service will be held at the Ashland United Methodist Church on Washington Street in Ashland at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 7, 2021.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
