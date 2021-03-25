HILLSBORO — Tammy Joy Stitt, 53, of Hillsboro, NH, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, March 22.
Tammy was born on November 19, 1967 in Laconia, NH, to Thomas J. Stitt and Linda A. (Cate) Stitt. Tammy was a graduate of Laconia High School class of 1986 and later went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Lakes Region Community College in 2006. She lived most of her life in Laconia and worked locally.
Tammy was a warm, kind-hearted soul who helped others. She will be fondly remembered by those who knew her during her finest years.
Tammy leaves behind her daughter, Tia Stitt of Augusta, GA; her father, Thomas Stitt and wife Janet Stitt of Center Harbor, NH; her sister, Kristen Hogan and her husband, Michael Hogan, and their son, Mike Hogan of Piermont, NH; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, along with several other family members and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.