LITCHFIELD — Suzanne L. (Felten) Dionne, 56, of Litchfield, NH, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Born on June 9, 1965, in Wolfeboro, NH, she was a twin daughter of Edward A. and Beverly J. (Racine) Felten of Hudson, NH. She graduated in the class of 1984 from Alvirne High School in Hudson, NH.
On August 5, 1989, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Steve. They shared more than 43 years with each other. He was her best friend and partner in crime. Together they enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, and entertaining friends and family.
Suzanne brought joy everywhere she went and was a force to be reckoned with. She spent her life helping others; everyone who knew her loved her for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and fiercely faithful friendship. She will always be remembered as being beautiful inside and out.
She was dedicated to her career, which began at Bell Industries and continued at Arrow Electronics, where she worked for 29 years as a Product Manager and Field Sales Representative.
She is predeceased by her father, Edward A. Felten; her father-in-law, Roland A. Dionne; her mother-in-law, Elaine L. Dionne; and her brother-in-law, Peter M. Dionne.
She is survived by her husband, Steven R. Dionne; mother, Beverly J. (Racine) Felten of Hudson; her twin sister, Carole Felten of Holderness; her brother-in-law, Daniel Dionne and his wife Janet of Hudson; her brother-in-law, Jason Dionne of Nashua; her sister-in-law, Susan Dionne of Litchfield; her nieces, Angela (Plante) Desper and her husband Charlie, Amanda Dionne, Mackenzie Dionne, Molly Dionne, and Donna Plante and her wife Melissa; and her nephew, Joshua Dionne.
Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, July 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St. in Hudson, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, 926 NH Route 175 in Holderness, NH. All may please meet at the cemetery.
To share an online message of condolence, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson is in charge of arrangements.
