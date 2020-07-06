The following is not a story of a life filled with great accomplishments of human endeavor.
It does not include novels penned or other wisdom dispensed through the written or spoken word.
It only describes the life led by my sister Suzanne.
Short descriptions of family and friends which is what's important in the end.
Such a quiet life by some measures was filled with more important pleasures.
Like a beautiful flower garden filled with blooming roses. All the work it took to make it that way, no one really knows.
That's Sues' life.
LACONIA — Suzanne D. Smith, 73, of Union Ave., died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Franklin Hospital.
Suzanne was born on June 25, 1946, in Franklin, the daughter of Theodore and Laura (Brecanier) Hughes. Suzanne worked for the New England Telephone Company, Allen Rogers, and Lake Region Linen.
Suzanne attended Sacred Heart School finishing with honors. She was the first one in her class to own a car. She loved going out for roast beef subs and ice cream, going to Shaw's, the Cancer Treatment Center in Concord, Fisher Cats' and Sea Dogs' games, and trips to the ocean. Her friends since kindergarten shared homework and masses together and lunch dates for lobster rolls. She loved her cat Twilight.
Suzanne's friends remember her by her colorful hats, playing cards, loving people, making people feel welcome, possessing a sweet smile, determined, having a positive attitude, caring for others even in her last days, being unforgettable, speaking well of others, never asking for anything and appreciating what others did. She wanted people to get along and she loved to read. Suzanne was a special woman of courage and will be missed by many. She was a harvest of humility.
Suzanne is survived and will be missed by members of her husband's family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Smith, and her infant brother Robert Hughes.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, friends will be received at 9:30am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heat Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial to follow in St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
The God she knew and the people she grew. I thank you Lord for our sister Sue. For all the loving so abundantly maintained in a world of shadows and constantly changing landscapes of living. A huge spirit in such a small frame. Responded to everything the same with a smile and piercing eyes. Keen interest in you was no disguise. For anything but love for you as she inquired, "Well, what's new?"
Barbara Foot's Poem
Suzanne, you brought sunshine.
You brought flowers.
Your smile brought love to all for so many hours.
We said hello on our shopping endeavor.
God knew we would be friends forever.
A friend, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and wife.
You brought sunshine.
You brought life.
God had a plan for me to be there for you.
Especially in moving to the Trump Towers.
Where out the windows you saw bike races, rainbows, sunsets and skies of blue.
Yesterday, you got your Angel Wings and flew to Heaven's door ready to dance with Wayne on the golden streets of Heaven's floor.Thank you my friend.
I know not when it is good-bye. But, I will see you again.
