Susanna Deane Beetham, 88, formerly of Wellesley, MA, and Gilford, NH, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Beetham Jr. MD for 57 years, and daughter of noted artist Frederick W. Allen and Agnes H. Horner.
Sue is survived by her brother Frederick Allen of Los Angeles, CA; her children, Laurel Harrison of Westminster, VT, Bonnie Lang of Northboro, MA, Carolyn Goldhammer of Lexington, MA, and Tom Beetham of Andover, MA; and her eight grandchildren who loved her as "Nana."
Sue graduated from a six-year nursing program at Radcliffe College and Mass General Hospital. After working as a maternity nurse, Sue dedicated her time to her family and to a variety of community outreach activities, including UNICEF and METCO. She was committed to forward-looking social justice issues and helping others who were less fortunate.
Having a strong faith, she was actively involved with the United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school, organizing the rummage sale, directing the Christmas pageant and serving as president of Church Women United.
Sue was marvelously creative, planning wonderful birthday parties for her children, designing floral arrangements, making a variety of crafts for the church fair and writing poetry. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness and commitment to helping others.
