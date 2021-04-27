MEREDITH — Susan Linda Lovering, 70, of Plymouth Street, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Susan was born on May 19, 1950, in Newburyport, MA, the daughter of David B. Terry Sr., and Hazel I. (Edgecomb) Terry.
She worked for Lakes Region General Hospital and Mill Falls Inn as a housekeeper. In her spare time she would knit and crochet and take care of her house plants. She loved to get coffee at the Soda Shoppe and spend time with her family.
Susan is survived by her husband, Edward E. Lovering; her son, Glen Morrill and his companion Sara Karr, of Meredith; her daughters, Bonnie Canfield of Windham, Jill Piper of Boston, MA, and Jennifer Hollis and her husband Dallas, of Loudon; her nine grandchildren, Ashley, Whitney, Nolan, Haley, Philip, Raige, Asia, Kiersten, and Isis; along with her five great-grandchildren, Connor, Leah, Emma, Asami, and Little Ross; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Jean Terry. In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by her husband, Philip "Julio" Morrill; son, John P. Castro Jr.; her grandchild, Kayla Morrill; and her three sisters, Priscilla Terry, Jane Crowe, and Helen Janvrin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Susan's name be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Vascular Surgery, 1 Medical Center Drive Level 3, Lebanon, NH, 03756.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
