Steven A. Simoneau, 67

GILFORD — Steven Allen Simoneau, 67, of Country Club Road, died at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Steven was born on Oct. 17, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Archelas "Archie" and Irene (Dupont) Simoneau.
He was a lifelong resident of beautiful Gilford, where he owned and operated the family business, Simoneau Foundation Company, after the passing of his father.
The family would like Steve to be remembered as the life of the party. He was a man who was a kid at heart, who laughed and could joke with the best, a man that could always be found over at Mimi’s house or up at the shop. The shop was not only for his business, but his play yard as well. He was always tinkering or building something, working on cars, or just simply “Ya-whooin.”
If there was snow on the ground, the snowmobiles were fired up and the trails would be well worn. In the summer and fall, the dirt bikes would be seen whipping through the pits down the street. He was not a tall man, but his personality filled the room, plus his work boots added several inches.
Steven loved animals and was known for taking in orphaned raccoons or even the occasional squirrel. He had many well-loved dogs over the years that brought him great joy and companionship.
Steven is survived by his daughters, including Kelly Przekaza and Stevie Larrere, both of Gilford, along with their families; and by his only sister, Sally Koning, of Belmont.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held for the family.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Steven's memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
