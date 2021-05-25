FRANKLIN — Shirley T. Valley, 67, died at Concord Hospital-Laconia on May 20, 2021.
She was born in Laconia on September 27, 1953 the daughter of Robert Parenteau and Cecile (Robichaud) Lavoie. She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School. Shirley was vibrant and full of life. Shirley worked as a certified nurse’s aide at LRGH for many years touching many lives with her radiant personality and caring nature. Although Shirley never remarried, she found love and companionship with Robert Lang.
Family members include two children, Jason Valley of Concord and J’me Courtemanche of Franklin; son-in-law, James Courtemanche; three wonderful grandchildren, Jacob Fisher-Valley, Bryanna Valley, and Orion Valley; her sister, Louise Fisher of Gilmanton; and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, John Parenteau in 2012 and Robert G. Parenteau in 2016.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin followed by a reception at Franklin VFW Post 1698, 26 Peabody Place, Franklin.
Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to her family c/o Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH 03235. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
