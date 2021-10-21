Shirley J. White, 88

CENTER HARBOR — Shirley White, 88, passed away at her home on October 17, 2021. Born June 30, 1933 in Plymouth, NH, she was the daughter of James (Babe) and Katherine (Kaye) Jordan Harriman.
Shirley attended Ashland High School and UNH. She prided herself on being a community and public servant, as a Girl Scout leader (20 years), Somersworth School Board (12 years) and elected to the NH House of Representatives (1975-1979). Shirley was a staunch Democrat working on many campaigns and very involved in the political process. She served as the Strafford County Democratic Chairperson ('80).
Shirley was a Real Estate Broker at Bill and Shirley Real Estate in Somersworth, and City Assessor in Somersworth for 14 years.
Shirley loved to travel not only as a Navy family crisscrossing the country, but in retirement enjoying New Hampshire and Florida. She planned trips, twice to Europe, Alaska, Fiji, Australia, and the Caribbean, as well as a 25,000-mile camping trek to the four corners of the USA, and many other adventures.
Shirley's second retirement pastime was genealogy, tracing the Harriman and Jordan lines to the 12th century, and doing intense research on those that had strong historical backgrounds and producing an individual book on each. She was a member of the Mary Butler DAR with five registered Patriots. To those Patriots she extends a deep thank you and looks forward to meeting them in the great beyond. She was also active in the Jordan and Harriman Family Foundations.
She made time to relax and enjoy the color and changes of the seasons with the peace and quiet of ShirBill hill on Lake Winona, Center Harbor. Known to many as Chief Bear, annually hosting Big Bear Camp for her grandchildren and family.
Shirley is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, William, and dear friend of 17 years, Everett Leland; grandson Chris White; and her sisters, Elaine Brunelle and Sally Everett.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Hammond of Embden, ME, SuAnn Cordeiro and David of Sao Miguel, Azores, Tina Marcoux and Bubba Duke of Somersworth, NH, Donna Foster and Eric of Sharon, VT; two sons, Bill Jr. and Dottie of Woodbine, GA, and Timmy and Katie of Embden, ME. Shirley leaves 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Art Harriman of Big Bear Lake, CA, and Ashland, NH.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 30, at 11:00 a.m., Ashland United Methodist Church, 18 Washington St., Ashland, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the charity of your choice.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
