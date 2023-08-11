GILFORD — Sharon Andrews, 69, of Sargent Place, passed away at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Sharon was born on Aug, 2, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Stavros) Barker.
She enjoyed sewing, reading and writing. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Sharon was very close to her brothers and sisters. She had a love for being outdoors and listening to music, especially The Beatles. She had a kind spirit and huge heart. Family was the most important part of her life.
Her family will miss her cooking, sarcastic comments and her repetitive stories. As they always said, “Good story, Sharon.”
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Andrews; sons, Craig Andrews and Matthew Andrews; daughters, Carol McIntyre, Allison Constant and her husband Ryan and Susan O’Connell and her husband Kevin; brothers, Obie Barker and his wife Jean and Brian Barker and his wife Joy; sisters, Mary Barker and Kathy Morang and her husband Carl; 10 grandchildren, Kailey Andrews, Alyzabeth O’Connell, Molly O’Connell, Maximus O’Connell, Ryan Constant, Maverick Constant, Ezekiel Constant, Alyna Andrews, Kalina Andrews and Olivia Andrews; four nieces, and six nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon is predeceased by her son, Adam Andrews and her grandchild, Seth DeCato.
At this time services are being held privately.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.