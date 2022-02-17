Sharon A. McKay

March 1964 – January 2022
CONWAY, SC — Sharon Allison McKay, long-time resident of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, passed away at her home in Conway, South Carolina, in the company of her faithful four-legged companions, Colby “Drop That Shoe” McKay and Brady “Get Back Here” McKay.
Sharon was born at the U.S. Army Hospital in Munich, Bavaria, Germany as the middle child and only daughter of Beverly and David McKay. When her father’s enlistment ended, the family moved to Sanbornton, a community which remained Sharon’s touchstone for most of her life. Following graduation from Winnisquam Regional High School, Sharon attended the University of New Hampshire and then pursued and obtained her degree as a paralegal.
At the beginning of her career, after her parents had relocated to Minnesota and her mother became ill, Sharon took a leave of absence to help care for her mother until her passing. She then returned to New Hampshire where she remained until her recent move to SC. In her 30-year career Sharon worked for several law firms in NH, then when she had finally had enough of the cold and moved south, she began adjusting to a new legal arena while contemplating retirement in her cozy new home.
As if her full-time profession were not enough to keep her occupied, in 2003 Sharon bought a large tract of land in Sanbornton and established Broadview Farm, cultivating and selling vegetables at her own farm stand as well as distributing to local grocery stores. In her ‘free time’ Sharon refinished furniture and designed and made jewelry. Although she had a fabulous shoe collection, Sharon was most often found in beat-up sneakers and a typical day could include calibrating a potato harvester, organizing a complex legal file, and making a delicate necklace.
Sharon was a devoted mom to her dogs, Charlie, Colby and Brady and she was a member of a Labrador group where she made friends across the country. She remained in touch with many friends from her hometown, and she developed life-long bonds with a chosen few who will cherish memories of hiking in flip-flops, learning to bake, and spending hours on the phone trading stories of the day and solving the problems of the world. Sharon enjoyed the fact that she was not everyone’s cup of tea, saying she preferred coffee, slightly bitter and very strong. While she did not suffer fools lightly, those that were blessed by her friendship admired, and enjoyed, both her forthright attitude and her sarcastic wit.
Sharon is survived by her father and stepmother, David and Dorothy (Knowlton) McKay, of Venice, FL and Sanbornton; her brother, Jamie McKay of Gilmanton Iron Works; nephews, Sean McKay and Jason McKay, of Chichester; and her sisters-by-choice, Patti Hughes, Carol Smart Baggaley and Tricia Victorin. She is predeceased by her mother, Beverly (Lamontagne) McKay; brother, Mike McKay; and her beloved best boy, Charlie.
Sharon’s passing was unexpected, and the family is grateful for the support of the Sanbornton community who rallied to transport her precious dogs, Colby and Brady, back to NH where they were welcomed into their new forever home near the farm. The family is planning to hold a service in NH in the spring and Sharon will be laid to rest with her mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter in Sharon’s memory.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home has been entrusted to care for her services in New Hampshire.
