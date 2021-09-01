BEDFORD — Scott Leon Young, 44, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He was born May 19, 1977, in Laconia, NH, the son of Joe and Elaine Young. He was the husband of Kristen Young.
Scott graduated from Plymouth Regional High School, Class of 1995. Scott served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist E-4, Army Blackhawk Crew Chief. He spent six years in Germany with deployments to several conflicting countries. Scott was married to Kristen in 2008. He continued to work with government contractors in NH, HI, MD, CT and NY. He most recently was a disabled vet.
Scott was an active motorcyclist. He loved to ride and hike. His most cherished times were spent with his two beautiful daughters. A true family man, he kept up with extended family as well. He was a giver and would do anything for anyone.
Scott was predeceased by his father, Joe Young of Dorchester, NH, and a brother, Brian Roy of Plymouth, NH.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen, and two daughters, Riley (9) and Hannah (7) of Bedford, NH; mother, Elaine Berry and Dad, Lawrence D. Berry of Plymouth, NH; sisters, Marnie Bird and husband Sheldon of Campton, NH, and Corinna Harvey of Plymouth, NH; his brother and best friend, Curtis DeCotis of Campton, NH; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, his sister, Corinna, will be accepting memorial donations for his family. Donations may be sent to: Corinna Harvey, 12 Center Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Scott's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
