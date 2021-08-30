Saundra Ellen (Tusi) Bixby went home to Jesus on August 23, 2021, at the age of 31 years old.
Saundra was born to George Tusi and Devina Tusi on May 15, 1990 in the City of Laconia, New Hampshire. Even as a child, Saundra was a firm believer in Jesus Christ, often warning her sisters not to steal cookies because God was watching them. Saundra also embraced her love for all culinary arts during her years at Laconia High School, and particularly loved baking as a teenager. Saundra also enjoyed her years of cheerleading as she loved being active.
Saundra met her husband, John Ben Bixby, in 2005 at school. They were high school sweethearts, which led to their marriage in 2015 after a long engagement. Their two daughters, Bella and Tessa, were the light of Saundra's life. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Saundra also enjoyed music and was an avid reader. She also loved playing video games but she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Her parents, sisters, children, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — she loved them all dearly. Throughout her entire life she had an unshakable faith in God and was baptized again just a few short years before her death.
Saundra joins her cousin Adam Tusi and her son BobbyJoe Benjamin Bixby in Heaven.
Saundra is survived by her husband, John Ben Bixby; and their two daughters, Bella and Tessa; as well as her parents, George and Devina Tusi; siblings, Shawna Tusi, Steven Tusi and Crystal Tusi; her best friend and sister-in-law, Nicole Bixby; and also many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; her grandparents, Ronald Tanguay and Evelyn El-Haddad; and many friends beyond count.
Saundra will be remembered for her breathtaking beauty, her contagious smile, and her caring, loving nature. "For as high as the heavens are above the Earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him; for he knows how we are formed, he remembers that we are dust. The life of mortals is like grass, they flourish like a flower of the field; the wind blows over it and it is gone, and its place remembers it no more." Psalm 103 11 – 16
The family will be having a celebration of life for Saundra on September 4, 2021 at noon time at the Gunstock Inn, located at 580 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH. All are welcome to join the family in remembering Saundra.
Prior to the celebration of life, an intimate memorial service for Saundra's closest friends and family will be held on the morning of September 4th. The family will be directly contacting those who are invited to the intimate ceremony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.