Sandra P. Hamel, 81

ALEXANDRIA — Sandra “Sandy” Hamel was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her 81 years of life. A woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Sandy fought her hardest against cancer until her last day. She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 4, with her family surrounding her.
Sandy was born and raised in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada. During the 1980s she decided to permanently reside in Alexandria with her husband Howard Hamel. Sandy enjoyed farming, which included raising sheep, horses, goats and chickens. Sandy opened a small gift shop during the early 2000s where she would sell homemade crafts, fresh eggs, handmade wreaths, and fresh Christmas trees to the locals of Alexandria and those who traveled through the small town. She would hand make wreaths, scarves, hats, mittens, and much more. She enjoyed raising her sheep as she would use the wool to make slippers. Sandy was known as a “jack of all trades” throughout her years on Earth.
Sandy leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Howard Hamel; five children, Tracy Duval, Michele House, Slade House, B. Michael Buckland, and Crystal Flanders; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Samantha Beare. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her grandchildren, JJ and CJ.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her memory to the Newfound Lake Association, 10 North Main St., Unit #1, Bristol, NH 03222 or at NewfoundLake.org.
