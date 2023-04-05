Sandra P. Hamel, 81

Sandra P. Hamel, 81

ALEXANDRIA — Sandra “Sandy” Hamel was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her 81 years of life. A woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Sandy fought her hardest against cancer until her last day. She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 4, with her family surrounding her.

Sandy was born and raised in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada. During the 1980s she decided to permanently reside in Alexandria with her husband Howard Hamel. Sandy enjoyed farming, which included raising sheep, horses, goats and chickens. Sandy opened a small gift shop during the early 2000s where she would sell homemade crafts, fresh eggs, handmade wreaths, and fresh Christmas trees to the locals of Alexandria and those who traveled through the small town. She would hand make wreaths, scarves, hats, mittens, and much more. She enjoyed raising her sheep as she would use the wool to make slippers. Sandy was known as a “jack of all trades” throughout her years on Earth.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.