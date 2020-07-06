BELMONT — Sandra A. Haddock, 69, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, moving there from Northfield, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia following a period of declining health with her family by her side. Sandra was born in Boston, MA, June 30, 1951, daughter of the late George and Ena (Grazino) Insley. She was employed at NHTI in the bookstore, Tilton School in food service and a manager of KB Toys in Concord. She was a member and was very much involved with the Salvation Army in Massachusetts and Concord New Hampshire. She had various hobbies including collecting teapots, computer games, cribbage, family night games, teatime with her friends but most of all being involved with any and all of her grandsons activities.
Family was the most important part of her life. You didn’t have to be blood to be considered family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald A. Haddock who died in 1997, Her parents and a brother Brian Insley.
She leaves behind, a son, Ronald A. Haddock Jr and wife Amy of Belmont; daughters, Tracy E. Reistrom and husband John of Northfield and Kathy A. Delasandro and husband James of East Boston, MA; 10 Grandchildren including Lester and wife Leanne, Darien, Austin and wife Sydney, Dalton and girlfriend Maria, Nikolas and wife Sophie, Chad and his wife Vanessa, Miranda and husband Lee, Tiffany, John and fiancée Ashley, and Jason;six great-grandchildren Griffin, Jeremiah, Giovanni, Sofia, Curtis and Everett.; brothers, G. Matthew Insley and wife Phyllis of California, Mark Insley and wife Sue of Boscawen and Sean Insley and wife Alicia of PA; sisters, Corrine Insley of Winthrop, MA and Lessie Gravilla and husband Michael of Ovid, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to Sandra’s wishes calling hours will not be held. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the family lot in Park Cemetery, West Main St. in Tilton, with her husband Ronald.
Those wishing and are able may make a memorial contribution in Sandra’s name to the Salvation Army, 58 Clinton St. in Concord 03301.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
