Sally A. Abbott, 85

GILFORD — Sally Ann (Blakeney) Abbott, 85, of Gilford Village Knolls, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Sally was born in Laconia, on October 22, 1935, the daughter of Oliver W. and Eva M. (Larty) Blakeney.
Sally graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1953. She was a congregant of the First United Methodist Church of Gilford. She worked at Laconia Shoe Company for many years, as well as Tilton Sand & Gravel, and retired from Noyes Fiber Systems in 1999. She made lifelong friends wherever she went. For years and years, she enjoyed meeting up with former co-workers for lunch and dinner dates.
Sally loved dancing, Elvis, and the color purple. She cherished her friends and family, to her family was everything. She was their biggest cheerleader, always there with encouraging words and never-ending support. She always had a smile on her face, arms open for a hug and a camera in her hands. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Gary Harbour, and daughter-in-law, Sue; her daughter, Lisa Lee and son-in-law, Bob; daughter-in-law, Nancy McDonald; grandchildren, Emily McDonald and her partner Nicholas Roche, Jodi and Thomas Rhodes, Christine Harbour, Sara MacFadzen, Cody Shepherd and his partner Jordie Smith, Sydney Shepherd and her partner Tanner Woods; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Rhodes, Dominic Gindoff, Dylan Gindoff, Devin Fowler, Libby MacFadzen, and Connor MacFadzen; and nephews, Errol and Allan Blakeney; as well as her beloved friends, Beverly Glidden and Ronald Laramie. Sally was predeceased by her children, Dan E. Harbour and Gail M. Harbour; her husband, Frank L. Abbott; her brothers, Oliver E. Blakeney and Edward T. Blakeney; her sister, Elsie R. McLean; as well as her parents.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
We request all of Sally’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life following Calling Hours at the American Legion, 849 N. Main St. Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.