Ruth M. Engelhardt

Ruth M. Engelhardt

GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and Lydia Mossner. She attended Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing, Michigan State University, and Plymouth State University where she received her RN, Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree in the field of Nursing.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.