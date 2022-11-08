GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and Lydia Mossner. She attended Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing, Michigan State University, and Plymouth State University where she received her RN, Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree in the field of Nursing.
Ruth was an RN and nursing instructor at New Hampshire Technical Institute, Concord. She was also a co-owner of Economy 2-Way Distributors, Inc., a wireless communications company, for 33 years. She was loved by all for her constant dedication and friendliness. She enjoyed golf, skiing, walking her dog, reading, singing in the church choir and collecting antiques.
She is survived by her husband, Devere “Lee” Engelhardt of Gilford. They were married for 57 years. She is also survived by her eldest son, Michael and his wife Joanna, of Wayland, Massachusetts, parents of Sophia and Dylan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, a sister and two brothers, Ruth is predeceased by her son, Mark, who was married to Patricia Hart, both veterinarians, and the parents of grandsons, Grant and Hayden.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.
A funeral Service and luncheon will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (where she was a founder), 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 03246 (603-528-4078). Donations may also be made to Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 (603-224-4093)
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
