GILFORD — It is with profound heartbreak that the family of Ruth L. Gill, 70, announces her passing into God’s loving arms on Monday, October 5, 2020, following a sudden illness.
She was completely devoted to her husband John and to their family. Ruth and John were married for over 48 wonderful years. She is survived by her two sons, David and Daniel, and their wives Angela and Christy. Ruth is also survived by her five grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Addie, Elyse, and Brady Gill; her sisters, Cresence Schultz and Margaret Norville, and their husbands Karl Schultz and Bill Norville. She is also survived by John’s brothers, Lowell Gill and David Gill and their wives Robin and Diane; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth met John at Gettysburg College and both soon knew that they had found a soulmate and lifetime love. Ruth graduated from Gettysburg College in 1971 with a B.A. in English and with Phi Beta Kappa honors. She also graduated from New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord with a dental hygiene degree and worked with her husband John in his dental practice for many years. Their personal and professional lives were a loving partnership in all aspects.
Ruth was a superbly talented seamstress and quilt-maker. Although she could fabricate anything from cloth, one of her passions was designing and making quilts and giving them away to family, friends, the needy, and the church. Ruth’s daily thoughts were constantly for others. In recent months, one of her greatest joys was making quilted banners for her church. Ruth was a very devoted member, membership chairperson, and choir member of the Congregational Church of Laconia, UCC, but that doesn’t begin to describe her presence there. Giving and loving came naturally to Ruth with her quiet, gentle, and unassuming manner. She will be so greatly missed by all who knew her.
The Gill family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care of Gilford Fire and Ambulance Corps, Gilford Police, Lakes Region General Hospital staff, Dr. Ronald Witkin of Laconia Internal Medicine, and Dr. Christopher Burns of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital.
A private Funeral Service will be held at the Laconia Congregational Church.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
