Ruth Kessin, formerly of Laconia, died of natural causes on July 6, 2020. She was born May 1, 1915 in Bayonne, NJ.
She married Nathaniel Kessin on March 2, 1940. They were married over 71 years. The Kessins moved to Laconia in 1953 from Washington, DC. She and Nat owned Achber's Department Store in Tilton for over 30 years. In the mid 90s she and Nat moved to Manhattan where she enjoyed her extended family, museums, theater, ballet and her beloved opera. While in NH on Saturdays she could be found on the couch with her libretto listening to "Afternoon at the Met."
Ruth was a proud member of the League of Women Voters. She was a lifelong Democratic Party activist. She was involved in many civic organizations. Ruth belonged to Temple B'Nai Israel and was a member of the sisterhood. She played tennis and hiked well into her 80's. She was an early environmentalist. Ruth (and Nat) had an open door policy for family, friends and strangers. Everyone was welcome and conversation was always lively and interesting.
Her husband, Nat, died in August 2011. She leaves her son, Richard and his wife Galene of Norfolk, CT; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; and her daughter, Lois Kessin of Laconia.
A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the year. Donations in her memory may be made to the Nat and Ruth Kessin Scholarship in care of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03249.
