LACONIA — Ruth Jane Krulish, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 4, 2021, with her daughter and grandson by her side.
Ruth was born on October 18, 1924, in Mt. Kisco, NY, the daughter of Maurice Dronsick and Emily (Roschke) Dronsick.
Ruth grew up in the greater metropolitan area of New York City and spent her summers in the Hudson River town of Mt. Kisco. Upon graduation from high school in Brooklyn, NY, she received a 1-year scholarship to a nearby arts college followed by enrollment in the historic and prestigious Art Students’ League of NYC. Part of her studies included the graphic arts which led to her first job as a draftsman with Gibbs and Cox, a marine defense contractor. After taking an 18-year hiatus to raise her two children, Ruth resumed her career, employed by various civil engineering firms until retirement.
Ruth married John A. C. (Jack) Krulish, a Motor Machinist Mate in the US Navy, in 1945.They resided in Albertson, NY, and spent many happy summers at their bungalow in Rocky Point, NY. Her husband’s career brought them to Belle Mead, NJ; and then retirement in Naples, FL, spending a total of 68 wonderful years together. After retirement, they travelled extensively abroad and toured the US in their motor home. Ruth moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia, NH, to be closer to her NH family after the death of her husband.
Ruth was artistic in everything she touched. She enjoyed painting, both in oils and watercolor, sewing, needlework, bead-making, ceramics, pottery, flower arranging, gardening, and cooking. She was an avid birder and an opera aficionado.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Robin Jackman of Gilford, NH, and her son, John Krulish, and his wife Denise, of Wharton, NJ; four grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a nephew and a cousin. In addition to her husband, Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Corinne Dronsick, and her son-in-law, William Jackman.
A Reflective Service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the Woodside Building at Taylor Community, 435 Union Ave, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or to the Arts Students’ League of NYC, 215 W57th St., New York, NY 10019.
The family would like to extend its sincerest thanks for the kind and compassionate care provided by Granite VNA hospice services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
