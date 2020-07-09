Ruth Alida McDonald, 98 years old, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton, Florida, with her daughter by her side.
She was born and grew up in Franklin, NH. She lived in New York and California prior to Florida.
She leaves behind her only child, a daughter; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
