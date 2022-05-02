Russell A. Page, 78

ASHLAND — Russell Albert Page, 78, died suddenly at Speare Memorial Hospital on April 29, 2022. A lifelong Ashland resident, he was the son of Albert and Mildred (Suffill) Page Jr. Russell was born on March 8, 1944. He attended the Ashland Elementary School and was a graduate of Ashland High School.
Russell was employed at LW Packard Woolen Mills, Inc. for many years as a dresser. He also worked at Freudenberg NOK. He was a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fly fishing, camping, and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his significant other, Marie Cormiea of Ashland; his daughter, Marcy Page of San Diego, CA; his son, Shane Page of Ashland; his granddaughter, Shannon Page of Plastow; grandsons, Tyler Page of Wentworth, and Joey Page of San Diego, CA; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Page of Ashland.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland.
For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.