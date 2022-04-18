Roy Patterson “Pat” Russell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Pat was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1930, the second of two boys. He regretted leaving the islands to go stateside in 1935 but got his first pair of shoes and made the best of it. He grew up in Oakmont, PA, Mt. Vernon and Bronxville, NY, and graduated from the Choate School and then Princeton University, class of 1952. Medical school was next at Johns Hopkins University followed by a fellowship in Oxford, England. Upon returning to the states, he practiced as a nephrologist and taught at Johns Hopkins Medical School and the Good Samaritan Hospital for a few decades.
Pat married his first and only girlfriend, Nan, in 1954, with whom he had six children, Roy, Char, Maddy, Erica, Philip and John; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews followed, all who survive and miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur and Frances Ware Russell; his brother, Jack Russell; and a nephew.
He was once undecided about a career in medicine or farming, so in retirement he gave farming a try. In addition to growing, mowing, tedding, raking, bailing and selling his hay, Pat enjoyed building and maintaining hiking and cross country ski trails on their property in Center Sandwich. An avid hiker, Pat completed climbing the 48 peaks over 4,000 feet in the White Mountains five times when he was not watching the weather in search of optimal haying conditions. He loved the ocean, traveling, launching fireworks and the oxen pull at the Sandwich Fair.
A memorial service is being planned for late summer 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.