Rosemary Govey was born in Reading, Vermont, in 1933 and given the name Beverly. She was the youngest of the four children of Gery Littlefield and Anna (Thornhill) Littlefield. Before she was three-years-old, her family, unable to care for her special needs, arranged for her adoption to Mina E. and Robert L. Zanes of Gilmanton.
She grew up in Gilmanton with her four older, adoptive brothers. In an era before her needs could be understood and treated early, as they would have been today, Rose had a difficult life, but she was admired for her positive, non-complaining and cheerful attitude. She found contentment in her life by walking all over Laconia and trying to help keep little parts of the city tidy.
Rosemary had a love for her Creator. Later in her life she asked for help studying the Bible. Besides giving her a community of friends who loved her, this study convinced her of the future God promises: An earth without suffering, pain, and loss. She looked forward to this and saw herself there with her own little home to care for. She loved pictures of kittens and puppies and planned to include lots of them in her life in this beautiful new world. She was reminded of how soon this would be by playing her favorite song, “Just Around the Corner.” Her friends look forward to seeing her then and knowing the person she will be without limitations. One message of condolence summed up the feelings we all have: “I can't wait to meet her, free of barriers and weights.”
Rose would have wanted to thank all those in the city who have shown her consideration and expressed small kindnesses to her over the years. She would especially want to thank everyone at the Sunrise Towers whose extra help made it possible for her to live independently until her final brief illness. This was so important to her!
