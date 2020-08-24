HOLDERNESS — Rose Pearl Zimmer, 91, of Holderness, died at her home on August 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Holderness, NH, one of 19 children, on April 3, 1929, she was the daughter of Frank L. and Stella (Smith) Avery.
Rose was a life-long resident of Holderness and graduated from Ashland High School.
Rose worked in the early years for Rubie Davidson at the former Holderness Inn, and Plymouth Stitching. She worked for many years making lampshades at the former Perry Lamp Company in Plymouth.
Rose was a very active person. She was a 60-year member of the former Ashland Rebekahs, a member of the Red Hat Society, the 50 Plus Club in Meredith, the Holderness Historical Society, Dupuis-Cross Post Women’s Auxiliary and the Plymouth Senior Center.
Rose is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William Joseph Zimmer, who died in September of 2000; her sons, Anthony L. Zimmer, Philip J. Zimmer, and Larry J. Zimmer; her daughter, Star Zimmer, and her son-in-law, John Levesque.
Rose is survived by her son, Frank L. Zimmer and his wife, Leslie of Holderness; her daughter, Linda R. Levesque of Wayland, NY; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, Linda Zimmer, Dorothea “Dolly” Zimmer and Donna Zimmer; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Route 175, Holderness on Friday, September 4th, at 1 p.m.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Pemi-Baker Community Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Dr., Ste 3, Plymouth, NH. 03264 or the Plymouth Senior Center, Railroad Square, Plymouth, NH. 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
