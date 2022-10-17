HEBRON — Ronald Rifenburg, 90, formerly of Hebron, passed away on October 6, 2022, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a courageous fight against heart failure, pneumonia, and other serious illnesses after a brief return to New Hampshire to spend his final time with close family.
Ron was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on June 12, 1932, the son of James Rifenburg and Florence (Triebel) Rifenburg. After graduation from Red Hook, New York, High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Korea and served until he was honorably discharged at the end of the war. Upon his return from military service, he enrolled and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York.
He met and married his dear loving wife Joyce Racine of Westbrookville, New York, and started his career and family. He began professional work for the Travelers Insurance Company in upstate New York and moved around to Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut on his career path to Senior Management in Hartford. He retired and moved back to New Hampshire to be closer to his children and their families.
Ron enjoyed time on Newfound Lake in the summer and the St. Augustine, Florida, sun and ocean in the winter. He played golf and tennis and liked vegetable gardening and yard work. He was faithfully in church with family on Sunday morning followed by a fine meal prepared by his wife. He liked his coffee in the morning, a cigar smoke, and occasional McDonalds meal. He enjoyed dinners at local New Hampshire restaurants with his sweetheart Joyce, but his favorite was the Modern Restaurant, for Saturday prime rib night starting with a Manhattan in Nashua. He sacrificially and humbly took his dear wife shopping for deals at Building 19 in Manchester and Zyla’s in Merrimack.
Ron was a true Godly man, patriotic American with unquestioned honesty, integrity, loyalty, class and clean living. He played by the rules and told the truth, paid all his debts due, gave generously to the Lord and those in need. He was a true gentleman in spoken and written word, was a role model for all around him, and called you out when you strayed but always was kind in offering sound advice on how to do it better next time.
Ron was predeceased by his loving wife Joyce in 2016; and beautiful daughtersm Suzanne Neville in 1993 and Jill Wilkins in 2008. He was also predeceased by two sisters, Gloria Pecheux and Marilyn Zaloga; and he was also predeceased by a dear brother-in-law and life-long friend “Uncle Paul” Pecheux, with whom he enjoyed many “men’s coffee” times and special moments with chatting about the important events of the day.
He leaves three grandchildren, Andrew Neville and his wife Andrea of New Boston, New Hampshire, Veronica Wilkins of Denver, Colorada, and Ryan Wilkins of Henniker, New Hampshire; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Noah Neville of New Boston, New Hampshire; several dear nieces and nephews including Paulette Pecheux of Lake Placid, New York, and Andrea Stutzman of Park City, Utah, along with David, Danny and Jimmy Zaloga of Florida and New York.
We are thankful for the support and care provided during these past few years by Joyce Curtin, who helped around the condo and with trips for appointments, the bank and grocery shopping in St. Augustine, and ultimately bringing him back to New Hampshire in September.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Alexander Cemetery in Bow, New Hampshire, on River Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Union Congregational Church, PO Box 67, Hebron, NH 03241.
Funeral arrangements are by the Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, New Hampshire.
