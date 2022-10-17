Ronald Rifenburg

HEBRON — Ronald Rifenburg, 90, formerly of Hebron, passed away on October 6, 2022, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a courageous fight against heart failure, pneumonia, and other serious illnesses after a brief return to New Hampshire to spend his final time with close family.

Ron was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on June 12, 1932, the son of James Rifenburg and Florence (Triebel) Rifenburg. After graduation from Red Hook, New York, High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Korea and served until he was honorably discharged at the end of the war. Upon his return from military service, he enrolled and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York.

