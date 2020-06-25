LACONIA — Ronald R. Lescarbeau, 78, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Ronald was born on March 27, 1942, in Lawrence, MA, the son of the late Lionel and Rita (Binnette) Lescarbeau. He lived in Salem, NH, for the majority of his life. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964. He participated in the Cuban Middle Blockade aboard the USS Forester.
Ronald worked as a Fixed Assets Manager for Microwave Associates where he eventually retired. He spent his free time coloring, painting and watching movies. He enjoyed his sports; bowling and coaching little league, especially being able to coach his own children. Ronald was best known for having the worst "Dad Humor" and was always telling someone a dad joke. Ronald loved to go out to eat and forecast the weather. He will be remembered for being very patient and easy-going.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Jackson) Lescarbeau; his sons, John Lescarbeau of Tilton and Darren Lescarbeau and his wife Carri of Laconia; his daughter, Christine Johnson and her wife Cara of Hopkinton; his sisters, Ginny Valliere of Methuen, MA, Lynn Lescarbeau of Methuen, MA and Phyllis Gerrard of Flagstaff, AZ; sister-in-law Pamela Anderson, Merrimac, MA, his grandchildren, Lily and Kaia Lescarbeau and Camille Dolfin of Waltham, MA, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his first wife Jane (Blight) Lescarbeau, and his brothers, Dennis Lescarbeau, Gerry Lescarbeau, Peter Lescarbeau and David Lescarbeau.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 40 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A private family burial will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, in Salem, NH, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations in Ronald's name be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St, Manchester, NH, 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
