GILFORD — Ronald L. Moulton, 87, of Cherry Valley Road, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home.
Ron was born on February 8, 1934 in Meredith, NH. He was a proud Army veteran. Upon leaving the military, Ron began working as a mechanic at Cantin’s Chevrolet, where he met Beverly, whom he would later marry. Soon after Ron began work as a plumber and pipe fitter, a profession he continued until retirement.
In his spare time Ron enjoyed working on renovations around his house, feeding and watching birds and attending to the needs of the family cats.
Ron is remembered as a devoted husband, father, mentor and a generous friend.
Ron is survived by two sons, Stephen Moulton of Gilford, and Dennis Moulton, and his wife Dr. Maureen Gallagher, of Portsmouth. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Beverly (Francoeur) Moulton and his son Douglas Moulton.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Graveside Service will follow in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
