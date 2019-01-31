BELMONT — Ronald “Ron” G. Etchell, 71, of Scenic Drive, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Ron was born on June 15, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late Patrick and Claire (Celerno) Etchell.
Ron worked as a supervisor for Hinkley, Allen, and Snyder LLP for many years.
Ron was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Ron was an avid New England Sports fan. He loved to watch the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics from the comfort of his home.
Ron is survived by his brother, Raymond Etchell, and his wife, Deborah; two foster brothers, Kenneth Patterson of Warren, Rhode Island, and Robert Patterson and his wife, Martha, of Warren, Rhode Island; a sister-in-law, Jean Patterson; and many nieces and nephews, including Steven Etchell and Michael Etchell.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Ron’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
