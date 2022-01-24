WALLINGFOR, Conn. — Ronald C. Tebbetts, 82, passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2022.
Ronald was born on November 19, 1939 in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Ralph and Ruth (Dockham) Tibbetts.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Laura Tebbetts; his son, Clayton and his wife, Dawn (Weich)Tebbetts; his son, Clinton and his wife, Jennifer(Kelly) Tebbetts; his eight beloved grandchildren, Dustin, Jake, Maggie, Clay Jr., Carson, Ivy, Raven and Veruca; his brother, Rockwell and his wife, Gail (Murphy)Tebbetts; and his sister, Judith Ramsay. In addition to his parents, Ronald is predeceased by his brother, Richard Tebbetts.
Ron served his country in the US Navy and the Naval Reserve. He enjoyed golf and bowling, but his true passion was cars, and in particular Corvettes and El Caminos. Ron attended and showed in hundreds of car shows, and took top honors at many. Ron was retired from the Town of Fairfield and upon his retirement spent many winters in Florida.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
The family will require that all who attend the viewing wear a mask.
Burial will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
