TILTON — Ronald Allen Ellis, 74, of Hill Road, passed away on Jan. 2, at Concord Hospital-Laconia. He lived previously in Portland, Maine the last 14 years.
Ronald was born on April 11, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Benjamin and Karleene (Epstein) Ellis.
Before retiring in 2009, Ron spent years in the shoe and leather industry from sales to product development and traveling for his work in Europe and Asia. He also enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing and walking for exercise, feeding the many birds that would visit him, as well as helping people and making them laugh.
Ronald is survived by his wife Pamela Prescott; three sons: Stephen, Randy, and Shaun; a granddaughter Stephanie, a sister Suzie and a brother Eugene; and his long-time friend Joel, along with his loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families, friends and neighbors from Portland, Maine, and beyond. Ronald is predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the family's Tilton home for family and close friends.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
