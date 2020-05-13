THORNTON — Roland C. Downing, 85, of Thornton, NH, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Forestview Manor in Meredith due to heart failure and dementia.
He was born to Lawrence and Nila Downing on December 22, 1934 in Thornton, NH. Roland graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953 then started logging. He later worked for the State of NH Highway Department and went on to building bridges on I-93 in the Woodstock, NH area. He decided to get back into logging and bought a skidder, chipper, hired a crew and did a lot of logging on government jobs. In the late 1980s he planted Christmas trees and retired to run a very successful Christmas tree farm which was sold in 2017.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his many trips to Branson, Missouri to see country music shows.
He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Nila and John Perry; his father and stepmother, Lawrence and Laurette Downing; and a 17-day-old sister, Rebecca.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; and daughters Debbie (Ernie) Duffy, Donna Downing and Darlene (Randy) Roberts, all of Thornton; and a son, Deane (Melissa Huntington) of Campton; he has two brothers, Harold of Concord, North Carolina and Ronald of Merrimack, NH; he has three grandsons, Chris, Matt and Ryan; and five great-grandchildren, Sam, Abby, Mckenna, Piper and Deacon. He is also survived by many half and stepbrothers and sisters.
The Downing family would like to thank Forestview Manor and their wonderful staff for the great care they gave Roland over the three-plus years he resided there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH 03110.
Due to the state's restrictions on large gatherings, a private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Blair Cemetery, Campton, NH.
