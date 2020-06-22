GILFORD — Roger J. Morin, 94, of 152 Old Lakeshore Road, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was the son of the late Alphonse and Leda (Cameron) Morin. He was born on January 13, 1926, and was a lifelong resident of Laconia and Gilford.
Roger attended Laconia High School, enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served during WWII. After the war, he graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston with a degree in electrical engineering. Roger worked for many years as an electrician at the former Laconia State School, retiring in 1988 as plant maintenance superintendent.
In 1948, Roger wed Lillian J. (Mayo) Morin. The couple had four children, were active members of the Catholic Church, and were married for 57 years.
Roger is survived by three sons, David R. Morin and his wife Nati of Round Rock, Texas, James P. Morin of Nevada; six grandchildren, Peter Morin and Spencer Morin of Gilford, Kyle Perreira of Byron, California, Derwin Palacpac of Austin, Texas, Susan Tolentino and Christina Tao of Honolulu, Hawaii; a brother, Rene J. Morin and his wife Aurelia of Gilford; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his wife, Lillian J. (Mayo) Morin; an infant daughter, Ann Mary; and five brothers, Alphonse Jr, Armand, Lorenzo, Richard and Roland Morin.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 40 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish — Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.