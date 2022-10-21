Roberta A. (Gersitz) Livingston

Roberta A. (Gersitz) Livingston

TILTON — Roberta "Robin" A. Livingston, 55, passed away on October 17, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Robin leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Brett W. Livingston, along with his daughters, Shannon L. Nichols and her sons, Philip and Alex of Sanbornton, Jammie L. Livingston (predeceased in 2017) and her son, Mason Gatanti of Franklin, Ryann L. Johnson and her sons, Dade (predeceased), Kainan and Charlie of Franklin. Robin also leaves her four sons, James R. Terwilligar of San Diego, California, Anthony B. Terwilligar of Tilton, Luke L. Flory of Tilton and Joshua J. Livingston and his wife Devon and daughter Jammie of Keene. She is also predeceased by her parents.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.