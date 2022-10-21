TILTON — Roberta "Robin" A. Livingston, 55, passed away on October 17, 2022, with her husband by her side.
Robin leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Brett W. Livingston, along with his daughters, Shannon L. Nichols and her sons, Philip and Alex of Sanbornton, Jammie L. Livingston (predeceased in 2017) and her son, Mason Gatanti of Franklin, Ryann L. Johnson and her sons, Dade (predeceased), Kainan and Charlie of Franklin. Robin also leaves her four sons, James R. Terwilligar of San Diego, California, Anthony B. Terwilligar of Tilton, Luke L. Flory of Tilton and Joshua J. Livingston and his wife Devon and daughter Jammie of Keene. She is also predeceased by her parents.
Robin came to New Hampshire on a two week trip with her mother to visit family then returned home to Elkhart, Indiana, only to return two weeks later to make New Hampshire her home.
Although living in New Hampshire, she has brothers and sisters living throughout the Midwest and some here in New Hampshire, but was in contact with very few of them. She was close to a sister who lives in Warren, Michigan, Arlene, whom she was the closest to.
Robin liked taking care of her holly bushes and lilac bushes along with the blueberry bushes around the house and enjoyed her beloved dog Maggy.
Her next love, after her family, was her job. For the last 5 1/2 years she was employed at Laconia Refrigeration. Robin worked in the accounting department along with several others in the office. Robin's hard work and dedication finally won her the promotion to Senior Accountant in the office.
As we have come to know over the years, at Laconia Refrigeration, you are not just employees, you're family. The love and support that was shown to the family is beyond words, thank you.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
